Budget meetings lead to new session

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The House is in full swing to prep for our next legislative session, which begins February 6. A few weeks ago, we received our committee assignments for the next two years.
I'm looking forward to serving my second term as chair of the House Public Health Committee.
This year, I'll join the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee and the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Family Services. I also maintained my seat on the House Health Services and Long-Term Care Committee.
As a member of an A&B subcommittee, I'll be studying the budget requests from state agencies that fall under the subcommittee's purview and considering any bills that would have a fiscal impact on those agencies.
This week, A&B subcommittees and the full A&B committee heard budget presentations from various state agencies.
These meetings give us time to delve deeply into what they plan to do with the additional funds they're requesting and how they've used the funds allocated to them in past years.
We're getting closer to kicking off the new legislative session. Our deadline to file bills was Thursday, January 19.
Over 1,900 bills were filed in the House, and more than 1,100 were filed in the Senate. Legislators have filed their bills, but many are still working on the final language, which will be filed as amendments during committee meetings.
Between budget meetings and finalizing legislation, I've spent a lot of time in my Capitol office lately.
Session begins in just a couple weeks on Monday, February 6. We'll spend the next four months moving bills through the legislative process and finalizing the proposed state budget for Fiscal Year 2024, as required by our state constitution.
Last week, I attended an event hosted by The Hunt Institute, a national nonprofit that highlights key issues in education.
Speakers discussed the benefits and challenges for teachers and schools regarding National Board certifications, higher education priorities, the importance of evidence-based reading practices, and combating the long-term effects of learning loss. It was a very insightful event and a great opportunity to discuss the future of Oklahoma education.
As session approaches, I'll share information regarding my own bills and other pieces of legislation I think you should be aware of. In the meantime, please reach out with any thoughts or concerns on legislation, as well as any requests that I may be able to assist with. You may reach me at 405-557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
