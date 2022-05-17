By Rep. Sherrie Conley
House and Senate budget leaders are in the process of negotiating the final details of the state budget. We've also given the governor's office a chance to weigh in.
We should begin seeing budget bills in the Joint Committee on Appropriations & Budget this week before considering the measures on the House floor.
The state budget is a product of more than a year's worth of work. After we appropriate funds for the fiscal year, which starts July 1, we turn our focus to the next year, examining final revenue reports and adjusting our estimates for the future.
Each fall, A&B subcommittees hear from agencies, commissions and boards under their purview that detail how previous year's funding was spent and present initial requests for the next fiscal year.
In January each year, we hold public meetings to hear from the six agencies that receive the most in state funding.
In February each year, we get the final amount approved to appropriate for the next fiscal year from the state Board of Equalization. Then the carving up of revenue between core government services begins.
Last year, we appropriated 47.2% of the budget to education, followed by 19.9% to public health, 9.6% to human services, 8.7% to transportation, 7.9% to public safety, 2.2% each to judiciary and general government, 1.4% to natural resources, 0.7% to finance, and 2% to other.
We also saved $1.5 billion from previous years' cash reserves and from general revenue and other savings mechanisms built into statute.
This year, we have authority to appropriate a record-high $10.4 billion, $1.3 billion of that, however, is one-time, nonrecurring cash that should either be spent on one-time projects or saved. My guess is we will do some of both.
State revenue continues to be strong – $1 billion in April alone this year. But with inflation and oil and gas prices at near-record highs and as well as federal relief funding that at some point will dry up, it makes sense for us to be conservative in our spending.
House members also would like to return some money to taxpayers this year if we can get agreement between the Senate and the governor.
I can't release specifics on the budget until the appropriations bills are publicly posted, but I do believe we'll be able to meet many needs this year as well as continue our strong record on saving money. The Legislature must sine die no later than 5 p.m. May 27.
We want to leave time to respond to governor vetoes on the budget if needed. That means the budget should be complete this week. I'll keep you posted.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
