Budget performance reviews

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The House last week held a series of budget performance review hearings for the six state agencies that receive the largest portion of state appropriations.
The agencies attending were the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the State Department of Education and the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education.
Each presented a review of spending for the current fiscal year as well as an overview of their budget requests for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.
The House has held these public hearings for a number of years now. These six agencies are tasked with spending the largest portion of taxpayer dollars.
The reviews are a valuable way for public and lawmakers to hear information from these agencies about programs and services they are providing to benefit Oklahomans. They also give representatives a chance to ask detailed questions in a setting much less rushed than during the legislative session.
The hearings are available to watch on the House website: https://okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx. Just search Jan. 24, 25 or 26.
We are posed to have the largest budget in state history with $9.1 billion in recurring revenue and an additional $1.2 billion in cash reserves.
Even with this surplus, we don't intend to spend it all. As we have the past few years, we will save a portion for any potential economic downturn. We anticipate keeping most agency budgets somewhat flat, as they are in good shape from last year and many have received record amounts of federal relief funding for short-term or one-time projects.
Still, we did hear requests for increases in funding for the next fiscal year.
The Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education, for instance, asked for an increase of about $85 million to meet the demand for critical demand workforce initiatives including in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and nursing.
Funding also would be allocated to help address the shortage of teacher candidates. We must have more teachers in our state if we want students to be prepared for life and the workforce once they graduate high school or college.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority also asked for an increase of $80 million. Much of that would be used to sustain the expansion in Medicare and Medicaid patients state voters approved in 2020.
A portion of the increase would be used to offset funding decreases for Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) that go to state nursing homes and other long-term health care facilities.
The Department of Human Services is requesting an additional $72 million.
The largest portion of that would be to complete a study to implement rate changes to community providers. Another portion would be used to get people off of the waiting list for DHS services, and a small portion would be used for senior nutrition services.
These are just a few of the requests. But you can see we have our work cut out for us in drafting the budget for the next fiscal year.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
