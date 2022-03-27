Build on a solid foundation

Everyone’s life has a foundation, but all foundations are not equal. Our lives are being built on something, and we decide if it is built on a solid foundation of the Word of God or a weak foundation based on the world.
“ For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 3:11)
Everyone puts their hope and trust in something, and what we put our hope and faith in becomes our foundation for life.
Most people build their lives on the foundation of money, believing that life will be better and more secure if they have more money.
Some people build their lives on what they have, trusting that the more stuff they have means, the more happiness they also have.
Some people build their lives on popularity, thinking that if they can get more people to like them, they will never have to be on their own, and life will be better.
“But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do the things which I say? Whoever comes to Me, and hears My sayings and does them, I will show you whom he is like: He is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. And when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently against that house, and could not shake it, for it was founded on the rock. But he who heard and did nothing is like a man who built a house on the earth without a foundation, against which the stream beat vehemently; and immediately it fell. And the ruin of that house was great.” (Luke 6:46-49)
The truth is, we can build our lives on many things: fame, education, sports, music, money, self, shopping, video games, social life, etc. Not all of those things listed are bad, but every one of them is temporary.
When the challenges of life come (and they will come), those things can all go away. And here is something to consider: if our lives are built on any of these temporary things, what happens when the foundation does not last?
Our foundation is weak, and when the challenges come, we get defeated.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
We are called to build our lives on a solid foundation, and that foundation is Jesus.
Sometimes people think life will be perfect when they follow Jesus, but make no mistake: challenges will still come while following Jesus.
We need to put ourselves into positions where we hear God’s Word and pray for understanding and wisdom as we seek to put God’s Word into practice. Then, as we hear the Word, we look for ways to live it out in our lives.
The challenges will come, but when we build our lives on the foundation of God’s Word, those challenges are a lot less intimidating. We may get hurt, but our foundation will stand firm.
What are you building your life on?
“Heavenly Father, I will build my life on the foundation that will stand firm on Your Word. When challenges come my way, I will still stand firm as I will have my life being led by You. You are my source, and I trust in You. I will not be a hearer only but a doer of Your Word. I will stand strong as I stand on the Rock. Thank You for my firm foundation. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
