Building genuine faith

God has designed our lives to require dependence on Him. It is easy to rely on God when everything is going great. When trials come, it shows us where our faith is.
“In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials, that the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ.” 1 Peter 1:6-7
Trials either build our faith or show us that we do not have enough faith in God, and we give in to the trial and let it run our lives.
How we respond to the challenges of life should reflect the character of Jesus, and this is the response that will bring honor to God.
“For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21
There may be the temptation when we face hard times to question God. Many times it just does not seem fair, and sometimes it may even feel like God is holding out on His blessings for us when we are experiencing hardship.
In the Bible verses for today assure us that is not true. Despite how we feel, the most loving thing God does for us is to allow us the opportunity to build our faith. Why? Because having genuine faith makes and prepares us for eternity with Him.
The hard times in our lives are opportunities to build a closer relationship with God.
When the enemy attacks us with the hope that we will lose sight of our faith, blame God, and ultimately cause us to walk outside the blessings of God for our lives.
In hard times, we can experience the grace and comfort of God or give in to the hardship affecting our lives.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though its waters roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with its swelling.” Selah Psalm 46:1-3
God loves us and desires a deep and meaningful relationship with us. He is our strength when we feel like giving up and our refuge when we do not have other options, and there is no way out.
We can rejoice and have peace during a trial because no matter what we face in our lives, there is nothing compared to spending eternity with God, and our relationship with God lasts forever.
What does having genuine faith mean to you? Is your faith outcome praise, glory, and honor to God?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful to You for being my place of refuge in any storm of life. I know the world offers many distractions, deception, and many avenues of escape, but You have the path of hope, peace, and eternity with You. The path of the enemy wants us to be led into all the deception offered, but I choose life. Thank You, Father, for leading, comfort, and peace You have given to me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.