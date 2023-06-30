A number of Mid-America Technology Center students are recipients of 2023 Builders Association of South Central Oklahoma (BASCO) scholarships.
Brianna Hunter of Maysville and Drake Atkinson of Little Axe are from the Residential Carpentry program.
Ethan Willingham of Stratford and Grayson Mitchell of Washington are from the Residential HVAC Technician program.
Peyton Arnold of Lexington and Wayne Privett of Noble are from the Combination Welder program.
Drake Espinoza of Blanchard and Kaden Morris of Newcastle are from the Residential/Commercial Electrician’s Assistant program.
This scholarship is specifically for students enrolled in a construction-related class.
The funds are to help with furthering their education or the purchase of tools and/or licensing or certification testing.
Each of these students is enrolled in college or are gainfully employed and will be using their scholarship to further their education and career goals.
