Building our faith while we wait

Life is always filled with the ups and downs, but sometimes in life, the most challenging place is in between.
Maybe you hoped and prayed for a specific outcome and were let down. When things do not happen as we think they should happen, we begin to think that the universe is conspiring against us.
"He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my defense; I shall not be greatly moved." (Psalm 62:2)
When David wrote Psalm 62, David was under attack from his enemies. Even though David was tempted to take matters into his own hands, David chose to wait on God.
“Truly my soul silently waits for God; From Him comes my salvation.” (Psalm 62:1)
The safest place for us to be when we feel like we are under attack is waiting with God.
He has all power and all control. When we choose to wait with God, instead of going at it alone, we experience His power and presence like never before.
Few seasons of life draw our hearts closer to God than when we are waiting. Our ears are more alert to God's voice when we are desperate to hear from Him. Our eyes are quicker to recognize His power and provision when looking for Him to move.
When we pour out our hearts to God and wait for Him to make the way, we see God do what only God can do, and we learn to trust Him more.
We can put our trust in lots of places: in money, in people, in our self or our abilities, but nowhere is it safer than with the God who made everything, knows everything, and can restore anything, even when it looks impossible.
What is one way you can build your faith in this season of waiting?
“Heavenly Father, I never have to wonder where I will place my trust as I wait for an answer. You are Almighty God, maker of Heaven and Earth. I will put my complete confidence in only You. I must keep Your Words of wisdom, comfort, and life before my eyes as You have instructed in Your Word. You are my answer!! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
