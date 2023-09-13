Greetings from a location, somewhere, deep within the “Moors” of Scotland. It will be fun, once we return to Texas later this week, to see where we were, today.!
Fast forward planning-and looking back: As of this column’s date, it was planned that we were not to be adhering to a ridged calendar.
As “seasoned professionals” who traditionally adhered to those schedules, we are (hopefully) having “a relaxed go of it” – my, that does sounds Scottish.
Travel Goal: I will be looking to discover artistic connections that may be used to enrich these weekly visits, and/or to establish some new categories that may become future WAT? column headings.
A potential heading example: Scotland is where the game of golf first took hold, and its most famous course, “The Home of Golf” is The Old Course at St. Andrews, located in the university town of the same name.
Not planning to play much, if any, golf this time around, unless it is a quick nine holes, yet one of those ‘future’ column categories might be shaped; “In (and around) the homes of golf” – where observations are made on how the game is celebrated far and away from the major championship courses that dot the Scottish landscape.
Scotland castle ‘trivia’: We are in the part of the country where castles abound, and therefore, did pre-plan a trip to see Balmoral, the King’s official vacation/holiday residence when in country. Did you know that it was at The University of St. Andrews where Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, were once in attendance as students and would later graduate. What year would that commencement have been held?
Hard to believe how much has transpired since 2005 in their world.
I doubt if we will encounter the Royal Family, but one never knows. I guess we must look for the King’s flag to be unfurled and waving regally aloft under the Scottish winds from his residence.
Not wanting to give too much more away, so stay “turned” to the October series of columns for all the encounters, sites and, yes, even some gourmand reveals.
One of us is a marvelous cook and no telling where those interests may lead.
Back to my future: Drury University’s 150th birthday celebration. On September 25, 1873, my alma mater, Drury University, rang the bell for the first time, and that morning, classes would commence.
Looking through the advanced literature sent out by the university, I certainly hope that at the (1873’s) appointed hour, and on the 25th date, someone placed strategically on the “90” acre campus, will toll a bell alerting all to the milestone.
One of the most vivid memories I have of my first few weeks on campus as a new student was the serenity of those surroundings.
That has, and thankfully, not changed too much – and the bell’s ring will be a wonderful memory for today’s students to one day share with their children’s children.
Drury was originally laid out over 40 acres, not large by today’s standards, and there were plenty of places where one could simply get away and enjoy the new experience of college life.
Not much has changed either, along Drury Lane, the road that bisects the campus, and I am certain it will be featured prominently in the coming year of Sesquicentennial activities.
“What art itself can do is move people to an extent whereby they can wake up and be active.” [Leonard Berstein, 1977]
How I wish I was there, once again, during the fall term in Southwest Missouri.
Here’s to those college days, and the future they soon revealed.
Yours, tAs.
