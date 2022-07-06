Building up to big scholarship

A handful of students from the Mid-America Technology Center, including one from Maysville, received a scholarship this past school year from the Builders Association of South Central Oklahoma.
Keagan Brooks of Maysville, who attended Epic Charter Schools, was among the group receiving the BASCO scholarships.
Others are Colton Pregler of Blanchard, Logan Myers of Bridge Creek, Estevan Castillo and Connor Hamilton, both of Washington, Mateo Ramirez and Eduardo Reyes, both of Purcell, and adult student Reuben Leveridge of Wayne.
Brooks and Eduardo Reyes were in MATC's Residential Carpentry program, Pregler and Myers in the Residential/Commercial Electrician’s Assistant program, Castillo and Ramirez in the Residential HVAC Technician program and Hamilton and Leveridge in the Combination Welder program.
This scholarship is specifically for students enrolled in a construction-related class.
The funds are to help with the purchase of tools and/or licensing or certification testing, which will allow the recipient to move forward with their educational and career goals.
“Each of these young men is gainfully employed and will be using their scholarship to further their careers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.