The next book in a current series at Pauls Valley's Public Library is “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block.
A lecture on the book led by Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
It's all part of a current series with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
Additional books are “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich in May.
The library is now hosting free yoga classes.
They include yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9; Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11; and meditation yoga from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.
Also offered are two free tai chi classes at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons through April 1.
• A series of educational presentations on Alzheimer's is coming to the library later this month.
Anyone wanting to learn more about the disease can come to the free classes from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month starting Feb. 20
The presentations will be monthly through July.
