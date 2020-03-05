The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Tax Commission are teaming up to offer a business workshop for aspiring entrepreneurs on Friday, March 27 in Ardmore.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission Workshop will be held from 9 to noon.
Dewey Brandon of the Oklahoma Tax Commission is scheduled to discuss business structures, sales tax exemptions, form completion, new business registration, withholding, tax filing requirements and vendor responsibilities.
Oklahoma SBDC adviser Ed Dyer will be available to meet with entrepreneurs to talk about their business questions or to register for business consulting.
The workshop will be held at the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, located at 410 W. Main St., in Ardmore.
The workshop is offered at no-cost. To register for the workshop or see other upcoming workshops, visit https://business.oksbdc.org/Events.aspx online.
•••
The date is set for March 20-21 as the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a second annual wild hog hunt.
The event benefits both area farmers and ranchers and the chamber as it's also a fundraiser supporting various chamber programs throughout the year.
Chamber officials stress feral hogs roaming the countryside are a nuisance, a health risk and a threat to livestock.
Last year’s event removed 100 wild hogs from the rural agricultural environment in Garvin County.
Two-person hunting teams are invited to participate; the entrance fee is $150. Teams can have up to four members with each additional person costing $50.
Weigh-in will be at Reavis Drug in the Burr Shopping Center. Chamber board member Tyler Justice of Reavis is the event sponsor.
Prize money will amount to 60 percent of collected funds for first, second and third place standings.
Registration deadline is March 19. Registration forms and additional rules are available at the chamber office, 112 E. Paul Ave., or online at www.paulsvalleychamber.com. Payment must accompany registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.