The Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service will present a Business Smart Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Norman. The workshop is open to the public.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. It's designed to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners in starting and operating a business successfully.
Oklahoma SBDC adviser James Arati will discuss business planning, marketing, budgeting and financing options.
After the workshop, Arati will be available to meet with aspiring entrepreneurs to talk about their business questions or to register for business consulting.
The workshop will be held at the Cleveland County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service office at 601 E. Robinson St. in Norman. It will be held in Room C.
The workshop registration fee is $25. To register for this workshop or see other upcoming workshops, visit https://business.oksbdc.org/Events.aspx online.
The Oklahoma SBDC provides confidential, high quality, no-cost entrepreneurial and small business management advising to help Oklahomans start and grow businesses.
It's funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration, state of Oklahoma and other public partners, with Southeastern Oklahoma State University serving as the network’s headquarters.
