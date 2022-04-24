But I 'do' want to be a pirate

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition: Est: 2020
“…and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” Mark Twain
This afternoon, April 24th, the arts in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, Garvin County and the entire area take a major step toward the future with the 2 p.m. performance at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera, The Pirates of Penzance, staged by the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
The arts have come a long way, and taking a more personal direction, offering some history, 18 years in the making.
In 2004, interested citizens from the Pauls Valley community gathered to form the Pauls Valley Arts Council with the mission of celebrating, promoting and staging the arts as more than just creative endeavors fully realized, but to also serve as a catalyst for educational, economic and civic growth in Pauls Valley and the local area.
That is why, this afternoon’s production is so important to that overall vision, and for artists everywhere; it is another feather in that developmental cap, and it is hoped that it will be supported and then celebrated with new and more encompassing projects.
Well done to all who are involved, and “break a wooden leg, me hearties” – from one old pirate to another.
More news-anticipated from the road: Yes, and as Willie would sing, “On the road again.”
I head back to Illinois on family business. The travel time gives me a chance to enjoy my CD’s, and yes, I have a wonderful collection, and I would imagine it is nearing 500-600, one of the added benefits of garage sales/thrift stores where I can usually pick up a CD for 50 cents, and some have never even been opened. Everyone is streaming their music these days.
And yes, I must admit, I do enjoy my Pandora app when the CD’s get too recognizable.
One of the options that I enjoy, when time permits, is being able to take in a live performance at a local community theatre.
Many are re-opening, thus anticipating the summer months. When you have been in a holding pattern for nearly two years, it takes time to gear back up.
One of the tremendous challenges that face theatres in particular are the contractual obligations they must adhere too for licensed works. With so many closures and re-openings, securing titles may be a challenge as everyone is laboring under the same restrictions. The payment of royalties is a major cost of doing business and his highly controlled.
Remember: Your just being there, in a seat, is more important than ever – it is “support by your presence.”
If I might: Recently I have received comments from long time readers who saw the national touring production of the musical Oklahoma. They expressed concerns and in quick summary: they seemed to be unsettled by their experiences. It is important to know that I seldom, if ever, (and in all the years that I have been working in this medium), have received multiple comments on the same subject.
It is the nature of this work.
We must be mindful, (and this is a well-born out observation due to the previous history of this production’s casting choices), of the depths to which the so defined “cancel culture/reimagining” commitment is now impacting our nation’s theater, which extends across 3,000 miles, from Broadway.
Remember, there is always an opening ‘afternoon’, in our town – and this weekend, that is in Pauls Valley – with a bunch of pirates.
(For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby)
T.A. Smith, author.
(This is the @ Home Edition: Established 2020 of Where A r [ts] Thou?)
