Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States.
To help keep your community’s streets safe, The PASS Coalition is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
If your plans for the holiday include alcohol, make sure you plan for a sober driver. Help us spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” said Chelsey Stevenson, PASS Coalition member.
“If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: 'Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.'”
The PASS coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts.
According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020.
In 2021 the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported that there were at total of 262 crashes. Out of the 262 total crashes 20 were alcohol and/or drug related.
This means that over 7% of the holiday crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver.
This is why the PASS Coalition is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
Be aware of overdose risks. Don’t mix drugs with alcohol including marijuana and prescription drugs. It can increase risk of accidental overdose and increase the chances of passing out, blacking out, feeling sick and leading to risky behaviors you might regret later.
“People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home. Don’t be the reason someone – including yourself – doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.”
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of designated driver seriously – people are relying on you.
Party with a Plan – Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking or not. Follow these ideas to ensure you and your fellow partygoers stay safe.
• Plan ahead: If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Before you have one drink, designate a sober driver who won’t be drinking.
• You have options: designate a sober driver. Getting home safely is always worth it.
• If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously and don’t drink.
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact Pauls Valley Police Department.
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and let a sober driver get your friend home safely.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving online.
(PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Come to a meeting and learn how you can get involved with supporting your community. For more information follow PASS on Facebook @PASSdrugfree or email us at PASSDRUGFREE@gmail.com.)
