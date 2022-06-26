By the book

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
One of the great joys of summer, not lost, only accentuated toward the positive by the shutdown, is embracing a good book and savoring its nuances.
They truly are like family, trusted friends who stick with us through thick and thin. We quickly remember those favorite titles as we think back to having now successfully navigated the two-year virus period and its recent aftermath.
Aren’t we glad we had them ever at the ready?
Anyway: I have grown into a more dedicated reader over the last decade, in part, because of the demands placed on my style of writing. I must always be on the alert for new directions to take in bringing the @ home creativity theme to you.
A reminder: Along with this version you are enjoying online, I author another column that appears in The Democrat’s newsstand edition that is available on Wednesdays.
Back to the next page: One of the techniques that I have found that is most helpful, and honestly, a book has to hold my attention quickly or I will begin to lose interest, is to read a number of titles at the same time.
Then, based on the creative climate I find myself engaged in highlighting, I may use one or more of the books as a supplement to that focus.
I track each title’s main theme/s in the notebook that I retain as a quick creative reference.
I have the following titles in the works for future use. As you will quickly see, there is plenty of creative stimulus to be found and then called on in any given week.
Film history: Film commentary: Frankly, My Dear: Gone with the Wind Revisited: Author: Molly Haskell
Biography; Charles Schulz: Peanuts creator: Schulz and Peanuts: A Biography: Author: David Michaelis
Church programming for men;
Sacred commentaries;
Texas Writers: Short biographical pieces on each writer;
Early American History-Biography: Benjamin Franklin: An American Life: Author: Walter Isaacson
Biography: Walt Disney: The Triumph of The American Imagination: Author: Neal Gabler
Early film history: Autobiography: Elsa Lanchester Herself: Note: This is most enjoyable as we knew Ms. Lanchester personally;
Theatrical script: Harry Potter and The Cursed Child – Parts One and Two – Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling / John Tiffany & Jack Thorne: A new play by Jack Thorne; From film to stage, quite intriguing.
The Paris Review: Interviews with contributing authors to the publication: Writers at Work Around the World: Interviews from the Paris Review: Preface by Emily Nemens
Film history: Contemporary: The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family: Authors: Ron Howard & Clint Howard: Foreword by Bryce Dallas Howard
Film history: Contemporary: I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story: Author: Anthony Daniels: Foreword by J.J. Abrams
Baseball: K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches: Author: Tyler Kepner: National Baseball Writer for The New York Times
You may want to create your own list if for no other reason than to remind yourself which title brought you the most comfort in those challenging times, and to prepare you for those ahead.
Good reading.
Remember, there is always an opening night, and a good book, in our town.
“Because that’s what we storytellers do – we restore order with imagination – we instill hope again and again and again.
(Tom Hanks as Walt Disney: Saving Mr. Banks.)
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
TAS
