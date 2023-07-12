Cadets step up for lawman academy

Mid-America Technology students in the criminal justice program attended the Oklahoma Highway Patrol 49th Cadet Lawman Academy the week of June 4–10 in Muskogee.
The academy is open to students between their junior and senior years of high school.
This year, 11 MATC students attended as cadets – Kaylee Cummins of Noble, Amelia Kilby of Bridge Creek, Kody Gerst of Stratford, Kaitlyn Paulus of Lexington, Natasha Rodriguez of Pauls Valley, Summer Throneberry of Pauls Valley, Gaven Brezinka of Blanchard, Marcus Christian of Elmore City, Dante Huntley of Epic-Norman, Keelan Taylor of Wynnewood and Ryan Sneed of Elmore City.
The trio of Harlie Jo Anthony Corey of Wynnewood, Allison Ryan of Wayne and Emma "Flipper" Wilkerson of Stratford, 2023 criminal justice graduates, served as junior staff members.
MATC criminal justice teacher David Graham also attended.
During the week-long academy cadets had the opportunity to drive real patrol cars, ride in OHP aircraft and boats, and shoot firearms. They also learned basic precision and accuracy driving techniques and had an extensive safety-first course in firearms training.
These and many other activities allow the students to get a brief glimpse of what it is like to be a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
