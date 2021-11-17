Call for help with rising food prices

Rising food costs, higher freight expenses and a throttled supply chain are having a significant impact on the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The organization is facing food costs increases of up to 25% while freight costs have doubled and even tripled in some instances.
The Regional Food Bank works with a number of partner agencies in just about every town in Garvin County.
In Pauls Valley that includes the Samaritans of Pauls Valley and Delta Community Action food pantries, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program housed in the local senior citizens center and a number of summer food programs.
“Just as Oklahomans are seeing limited options at their local grocery stores, the Regional Food Bank is seeing those same limitations when it comes to sourcing food,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
“I want to assure everyone that the Regional Food Bank is not facing a shortage of food but there are challenges we’re facing like rising food and freight costs.
We are monitoring the situation as we anticipate the current scenario to continue for the next year or so.”
Oklahomans who are recovering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are now faced with rising costs and may be forced to make difficult purchasing decisions between food and utilities and rent or food and basic health care needs,” Dykstra added.
The organization is also facing challenges of sourcing food such as canned vegetables. Not only is the variety limited but there are significant delays in receiving the food.
“Thanks to our team’s innovative efforts, we continue to meet the needs of our neighbors living with hunger but we are concerned about our ability to sustain our work if these trends continue,” Dykstra said.
“If you consider supporting us, please know that we make the most of every dollar donated and continue to keep our administrative costs very low at 4 percent.”
As the Regional Food Bank prepares for its busiest time of the year, you can help make sure to the organization meets the increasing needs by donating at rfbo.org/donate or call 405-600-3136.
