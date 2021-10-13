Call on God and He will answer

Gold is tested by putting it in a giant vat and heating the gold until it gets hot and all the impurities are burned off the gold. How do goldsmiths know when the gold is pure? When they can see their reflection in the gold.
“I will bring the one-third through the fire, Will refine them as silver is refined, And test them as gold is tested. They will call on My name, And I will answer them. I will say, ‘This is My people; And each one will say, ‘The Lord is my God.’ (Zechariah 13:9)
God can see His reflection in us when the impurities have burned out of our lives. This happens after we decide that all we have in life is God and that we do not have all the answers and need to depend on God’s help.
While we wait for God to answer our prayers, one of the blessings is learning more about ourselves when we do not instantly get everything we want.
While we are waiting on our prayer, God is working on us.
When we are going through difficult times, we usually pray about something over and over again; as we face the challenge head-on, it reveals more about ourselves.
Some prayers are answered immediately, but other prayers take weeks, months, or even years.
We all understand this all too well, but there is good news: While praying for God’s answer, we learn things that we cannot learn any other way.
While we are waiting on God, we are going to learn a lot about ourselves. If we give up praying, we will never know the lessons that help us become more like Jesus.
Keep praying with persistence each day, and remember that as we start to depend more on God every day, the answers will come.
This comes through faith, believing, and thanking Him for our answers.
Why is it important for you to become more like Jesus?
“Heavenly Father, as I pray and trust You for the answers, I know You provide the peace while I wait, trusting You. Your Holy Spirit is there to guide me, and as I keep my mind focused on You, I will have that peace. I only want what is Your will for my life. I trust Your leading and Your answers. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
