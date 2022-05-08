Called to be kind

Like the crime-ridden streets of a major city, this planet is a mess right now. The news is bleak, relationships are messy, and kindness seems to be on the endangered species list right now.
“There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless the Lord’s counsel—that will stand. What is desired in a man is kindness, And a poor man is better than a liar.” (Proverbs 19:21-22)
There is hope, and it is possible to carry ourselves with grace and dignity, even in a culture aiming to celebrate anger and division. We can raise an army of kind people to impact all we encounter and, in turn, the world.
These are the kind of everyday heroes our world needs right now. We do not need a cape to become this kind of hero. Or unique influence, advanced education, or even special technology. This job is not exclusively for the experts. Anyone and everyone are welcome.
The one requirement is to be kind and willing. All we have to do is show up, start small and keep at it every day. We can not do this on our own.
There is a big difference between an empowered person and one who is in-powered by the Holy Spirit. This is not a pep talk or a list of feel-good words to build our confidence in our abilities.
We need always to remember Whose we are and where our One true strength and ability come from.
If God is not the source of our actions toward others, being kind will come from a selfish, me-focused attitude. Being kind toward others, expecting them always to be kind back, and likely getting our feelings hurt when they do not. This does not change a thing.
Here is what we are trying to avoid:
“For we ourselves were also once foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving various lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful and hating one another.” (Titus 3:3)
Kindness is learned, and it does not come naturally. Because of sin’s damage, we do not love others well, but that is only part of the story.
The good part comes next:
“But when the kindness and the love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit,” (Titus 3:4-5)
Even when we did not deserve it, Jesus responded with goodness and kindness by giving His life for our sins. He is the ultimate example of kindness. We can respond to other people with kindness because we have received kindness from Jesus and not just any kindness, but the most genuine display of kindness in human history.
That is how loved we are by God, and when we start living lives of kindness and purpose, we realize how much God loves those around us.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
This is where God invites us to move from a selfish (me-first) mentality into a faith-first mentality. That is where we need God’s help to see the people around us how Jesus sees them.
When we submit to God’s plan and passionately pursue our mission to share the Gospel with others, He will take our small acts of kindness and multiply them in ways we cannot imagine.
Sometimes, it takes a cheerful smile from a stranger to turn our day around. Trust the ripple effect. Believe it, and do your part.
Who will you inspire today because of your example?
“Heavenly Father, when I submit to Your plan and passionately pursue my mission to share the Gospel with others, You will take my small acts of kindness and multiply them in ways I cannot imagine. Only You, my loving Father, can show such grace and mercy to me. Because of Your example, I must follow You to inspire others today. Thank You, Father, for using me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
