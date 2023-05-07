Called to not judge others

We are not called to judge others but instead to focus on our shortcomings and seek repentance.
“Therefore you are inexcusable, O man, whoever you are who judge, for in whatever you judge another you condemn yourself; for you who judge practice the same things. But we know that the judgment of God is according to truth against those who practice such things.” Romans 2:1-2
In these verses, Paul addresses those who would judge others for their sins, reminding them that they, too, are guilty of wrongdoing.
It can be easy to fall into the trap of judging others, whether it be their behavior, beliefs, or lifestyle. But Paul makes it clear that this is not our place.
We are all sinners needing forgiveness and redemption, and it is not up to us to condemn others for their sins.
Instead, we should focus on our faults and seek forgiveness. This is not to say we should ignore sin or condone immoral behavior.
As Believers, we are called to uphold the truth and stand up for what is right. But we should focus on our growth and transformation instead of pointing fingers at others.
This message is a timely reminder today that it is too easy to judge and criticize others on social media or in our daily lives.
We must resist the temptation to engage in this behavior and instead seek to cultivate a spirit of humility and unity.
We can grow and become better people by acknowledging our sins and asking God for forgiveness.
Let us strive to live out this message in our daily lives, showing love and compassion to others while holding ourselves accountable to the truth of God.
“And do you think this, O man, you who judge those practicing such things, and doing the same, that you will escape the judgment of God? Or do you despise the riches of His goodness, forbearance, and longsuffering, not knowing that the goodness of God leads you to repentance?” Romans 2:3-4
Paul is clear that we cannot escape the judgment of God if we are guilty of the same sins we condemn in others.
He emphasizes the kindness and patience of God, which is meant to lead us to repentance. We must recognize our faults and turn to God for forgiveness and transformation.
It can be easy to fall into a mindset of self-righteousness and judgment, especially when we are bombarded with information and opinions on social media around us. But as Believers, we are called to a higher standard.
“For he is not a Jew who is one outwardly, nor is circumcision that which is outward in the flesh; but he is a Jew who is one inwardly; and circumcision is that of the heart, in the Spirit, not in the letter; whose praise is not from men but from God.” Romans 2:28-29
As Believers, We must cultivate a heart that is open to the love of God and guidance and allow that love to transform us from the inside out.
This transformation is not always easy, requiring a willingness to let go of our desires and submit to God's will.
But the rewards are great: a life filled with purpose, joy, and peace.
Let us cultivate a heart open to the love of God and guidance, allowing that love to transform us from the inside out.
Am I quick to judge others? Do I focus more on their faults than on my own? Am I willing to acknowledge my shortcomings and seek repentance?
“Heavenly Father, as a Believer, I must cultivate a heart that is open to the love of You and guidance and allow that love to transform me from the inside out. I will follow You and Your Word and apply it to each aspect of my life. I will honor You this day, and I will seek You first as my heart is set on obeying You and Your Words. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
