Where, (oh where) A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home family edition
"We all have time machines. Some take us back, those are called memories. Some take us forward, those are called dreams." (Jeremy Irons)
A film actor must be able to lock in a system that will continuously permit them to channel the past – forward – each and every time they stand in front of a camera. A film performance is actually an accumulation of memories, quickly filtered at just the right time, thus making the definitive interpretation of the script as "action" is called.
That recall skill is something we each have within, yet rather than having the pressure of a camera recording for public consumption, our abilities are being tested as we must find creative ways to stay engaged in the world we suddenly can't touch.
"Now, when I was a young boy growing up near Chicago . . ." and you probably can guess where this is headed. Seriously, in times long gone by, during snow breaks that might keep us cooped up for days and days on end, we only had three television channels, and the listing of programs available in the TV Guide, if reviewed today, would take just a few minutes.
Armed with those few options, social distancing was enforced as appropriate clothing was embraced and out we headed to play in the snow, swoosh down the hills on sleds, or strap on skates and head to the local pond.
We have to call on our memories in these challenging times. We still can go outside, we can still enjoy our surroundings – but from different angles.
Yesterday/Today/Tomorrow: One year, when our children were quite young, we had a horrific snow and ice storm over Christmas break in Houston.
For nearly two weeks, we experienced broken water lines, nearly impassible travel conditions, power outages and worse yet, with a very young family, frigid temperatures that prevented them from getting outside. It was a mess.
That part of Texas was not geared for those conditions, let alone a proactive and corporate response returning us to normalcy.
Necessity, being the mother of invention, was called upon and thus was born, "The Smith Family Decathlon."
In a series of 10 age appropriate games, adults were handicapped, we could use up the better part of a day – or multiple days – with lunch, rest periods and television interspersed, to determine an overall winner.
They would get their name burned into a wooden egg, (still not sure why that particular item was selected as the trophy, remember, we couldn't get out), and it was placed in their room for the year. I got pretty good at Connect Four and Candy Land.
When dusting off the covers of the photo albums, or cracking open those old boxes stored in the garage and attic, (doing some of that myself), it is amazing what you will uncover. Tweak memories brought back by a photo, a worn out, (through affection) toy, re-purpose, and see where it may lead.
Mr. Smith reporting in, from my neighborhood to yours, embracing the 'creatives', one day at a time..
"Play is the real work of childhood." Mr. Rogers
If I may: My Mother turned 97 on April 4th and she received a call from a childhood friend. They began life in a small, rural Illinois community, and to the best of my knowledge, they have never missed talking on their birthdays.
The power of friendship, as they have been through nearly a century of tough times, together.
