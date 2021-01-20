Calmer, reflective waters

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#781
May we always be reminded that one of the intrinsic powers within our creative applications is to calm life’s waters, and through that evolving process, refocus our efforts on what will bring the same to those who share with us, either as participants or partners. Where are the arts; they are all around us, and more than ever, they need to be rediscovered, shared and supported with renewed passion.
“Remember me in the light”: Right before the holidays, I lost a mentor of 45 years, and it’s taking some time just to have that reality settle in, not that it ever truly does.
What I am coming to realize too, is that most of the artists that played a part in my theatrical journey have gone home, and nearly all left our stages without my being able to say “Farewell” and “Thank you.”
We created some memorable works of art. I was only one small part of those collaborations. Yet, and without each of them, I would not have been successful, and I would like to believe, they would have felt the same way.
Each of them had unique gifts, and over time, when I sit down to watch a staged work, I will call up Kent’s memory, and know that, in peace, he will be ensuring that I consider all angles before rendering my decision as to its final impact.
From playwriting and directing, to acting and film, he was one of the most accomplished men I ever encountered. To have the good fortune to be in his presence so early in my career is something I treasure to this day.
He was also one of those colleagues that I would not hear from over long stretches, and when we did finally make a connection, it was as if no time had passed. How I enjoyed catching up, and I’m smiling a bit because I did a great deal of listening. How he loved to share, and in that process, to inspire. I always hung up the phone having completed an unexpected journey of re-discovery. Unmatched creativity was his forte, and that remained infectious – and as his student many stage productions ago, it was also the key to unlocking future success. God speed.
That’s My Will, Rogers: Titled: “Will Rogers Comments On Dull Budget Of News: Beverly Hills, Cal., Jan. 19. (1933): Will states: “Plenty of headlines today, but not much news.” “Congress votes on the sixty-cent dollar Saturday.” “Wonder if they will have one in there as an exhibit . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
T-ube recommendation: If you are a fan of traditional four-part harmony, Barbershop style singing, there are any number of intriguing and colorful selections available over You Tube. I was a member of a quartet in my much younger days, we called ourselves “The Mugs and Brushes,” and yes, I had a full beard, and it was some of the most fun I ever enjoyed in front of an audience.
Hopefully, when the virus is history, we will be able to enjoy the (very long) anticipated Broadway revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster – with four-part harmonies that set the bar.
I am anticipating your enjoyment of next week’s column, as I present three salutes.
First: It was on the 29th of this month, in 2006, that the first Where Arts Thou? column was published in the pages of the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat, (as it was known then). It was in support of the city of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma’s growing arts commitment.
Second: I will feature the first of 12 monthly salutes in recognition of the collegiate education I received from Drury University, in Springfield, Missouri, and in honor of the 50th anniversary of my graduation from its “40 acres.”
Third: In keeping up with one of the foundation pieces of the column, tourism, I will begin sharing the journey of a local community on the far western coast of Ireland, that in spite of the virus, is harnessing its resources as it begins preparations to host a major sporting event this summer.
I will also share my monthly book highlight and some final thoughts from the recent Rolling Stone Magazine’s (special December 2020 issue) conversation between Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.
Just In: I was so pleased to learn that Dick Van Dyke will receive a Kennedy Center Honor, the nation’s highest award for “contributions to American culture through the performing arts.” It seems like only yesterday that my family watched his groundbreaking '60s sitcom while eating our TV dinners.
Congratulations as well to the other Kennedy inductees – Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Debbie Allen.
If I might: I must also congratulate Mr. Brooks on being awarded the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
Connections made, locally inspired, (well done Garth) in our towns, since '06.
See you in the local paper
God’s blessings on America
t A s
