Campout is for whole community

The Wacker Park Family Campout is coming next week.
Check in starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 as campers can pitch tents between the bandshell and Rotary Rose Garden as the event features family games, crafts and campfire under the stars.
Dinner and breakfast are included as the all-night campout wraps up the following morning, Sept. 17.
The cost is $10 per person and kids under 3 are free.
Participants must be pre-registered in advance at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The Salt & Light group is meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the House Church, located on Airline Road next to the Walmart Distribution Center southwest of Pauls Valley.
The mission of the group is to see America’s biblical and moral foundations restored by training and equipping churches to establish Salt & Light Biblical Citizenship Ministries that will defend and promote life, natural marriage and constitutional and religious liberties.
The public is invited as the meeting will be in the church's Kid's Building.
Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 705 North Clark, is inviting the public to a 120th anniversary homecoming celebration coming in a couple of weeks.
The church's minister, Victor Crawford, and associate minister, Jai Newson, say the two-day event gets started with an old fashioned musical and burger and hot dog cookout starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
On Sunday, Sept. 11 morning services get started at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow at the Wynnewood High School cafeteria.
Special speaker Rev. George Flowers of the Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas will help lead the homecoming services at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley this fall is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
