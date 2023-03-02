Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain likely, heavy at times in the evening. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.