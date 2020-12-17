By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Our discussions in this column have frequently emphasized the fact that as we age, our planning must recognize possible changes in our life situation, mental outlook and plans for our property.
The following case from the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals is an example that includes several considerations and techniques that we have discussed recently. These include:
1. It is good practice to retain a life estate in your property so that you retain a legal right to live in and use that property for the rest of your life.
2. Those children and even caretakers, who are closest to you and who take care of you when you become disabled, do inherently receive your trust and commitment.
3. It is a fact that documents signed and decisions made by elderly individuals are often challenged because most persons do experience some degree of forgetfulness, short term memory loss and repetitive statements during conversation.
Recognizing these factors, it is instructive to review how the courts evaluated an actual situation in which a person’s judgment and capacity were questioned and challenged.
• The Case Facts. An elderly woman, Beatrice, owned property. She had several children but remained close to one son and his wife. This son provided care and assistance for many years.
Beatrice therefore prepared two deeds at different times to convey all of her property to this one son. She reserved a life estate to protect her right to remain in the home and use the property.
The other siblings filed a suit to void the deeds contending that Beatrice did not have capacity, suffered from dementia, and had been subject to undue influence by the caretaker son.
• The Decision. The local District Court invalidated the deed and concluded that the transfers were improper because of her lack of capacity and the excessive influence exerted by the caretaker son and his wife.
However, the Oklahoma Appeals Court reversed the decision and concluded that the deeds should stand and that they were valid.
• The Reasoning of the Court. The analysis and evaluation used by the Appeals Court is revealing because it provides guidelines that you and your advisor can use in your planning. The court noted the following:
1. Beatrice had modified her will several times, this was a negative factor because it inferred that she was susceptible to influence.
2. Each of the children testified that their mother had instances of forgetfulness, short term memory loss and repetitive conversations. (Note, these common problems do not prove a lack of ability to make a will or sign other documents because they were intermittent only.)
3. The attorney who prepared her will testified to her competence.
4. Her family physician reported that she was in good mental condition.
5. Undue influence is not automatically inferred simply because another party has power and the opportunity to influence a person.
6. A reasonable person could very rationally seek to reward one sibling for their care and close relationship over other children with whom they have had less contact.
7. The court found that she had sufficient mental capacity and there was sufficient reason for her to favor one child and therefore validated the deeds.
• Conclusion. This is an outstanding example of a real situation that reveals how a court may examine the type of planning we discuss.
The best plan for the future identifies and recognizes the lessons from the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.