By Rep. Tammy Townley
As a proud OSU alum, I was so excited to celebrate 'Capitol Cowboys Day!'
Seeing so many Oklahoma State University students and alums gather at the Capitol was just wonderful. Gov. Stitt, a proud OSU alum, addressed the crowd and shared words of encouragement for the students and alum.
OSU President Kayse Shrum, Dr. Ann Caine and Pistol Pete were formally recognized on the House Floor and received a citation honoring and thanking the university. As always, Go Pokes!
Last week, students, faculty and supporters of Oklahoma's Promise came to the Capitol to show their appreciation to the governor and Legislature for their ongoing support. Several students from Murray State College stopped by, and I enjoyed visiting with each of them!
In general, scholarships are an excellent way for children to reach their educational goals, particularly for those who may face financial barriers to accessing higher education. I am a huge supporter of Oklahoma's Promise scholarship, as it gives Oklahoma students a better chance of reaching their goals and pursuing their dreams.
Oklahoma's Promise was created in 1992 by the state Legislature to help more Oklahoma families send their children to college.
The scholarship pays tuition at any Oklahoma public college or university until the student receives a bachelor's degree or for five years, whichever comes first. It will also cover a portion of tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private institution or for certain public career technology programs.
With the Oklahoma higher education system's nationally-recognized affordability, the total cost of attendance at many institutions may be nearly covered for students receiving both Oklahoma's Promise and a Federal Pell Grant. Other scholarships or educational assistance offered by employers can help bridge any gap.
If you want more information about Oklahoma's Promise or to apply online, visit www.okpromise.org. Parents and students can also email okpromise@osrhe.edu or call 800-858-1840 to learn more. Again, this is a great scholarship that is helping students pursue their dreams. If you qualify, I encourage you to take the time to apply!
On Wednesday, House Bill 1736 moved to the Governor's desk for consideration. It requires health benefit plans to implement a clear process for a participant or beneficiary with chronic respiratory failure consequent to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (CRF-COPD) to request an exception to step therapy protocol to receive the requested treatment.
Step therapy delays powerful, necessary treatment patients need by requiring them to take alternative medications before they can begin the plan their doctor prescribed. I've been honored to watch this bill advance will such wide support, and hopefully, we are one step closer to patients getting the care they need immediately.
(Rep. Tammy Townley, a Republican, represents House District 48 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.)
