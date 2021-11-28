Carrying on . . .

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
With the holidays officially kicked off, and still recovering a bit from the good food and family visits, we have not really had the chance to get back to revisiting favorite films, or heading out to see some of the new ones.
Not really comfortable with @ home streaming services, just yet, so will wait on that for the time being, and most certainly until our youngest son heads out for his next great adventure.
His generation has all that accumulated knowledge, trust me on that one.
This is one of those periods when we do have a bit more time, even in our “post-virus” world, when the weather is a bit more uncooperative, and where we can, if we choose, enjoy some good books that have been taking up space on the shelves, or listening to music, (non-holiday).
I for one have been enjoying over YouTube the jazz excellence emanating from the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, led my renowned trumpeter and educator, Wynton Marsalis. More on them in just a minute.
I also spend time with the men and women who are featured on The American Academy of Achievement website.
From that posting:
“The American Academy of Achievement is unlike any other organization in the world. For six decades, our nonprofit foundation has sparked the imaginations and raised the aspirations of extraordinary young people across the United States and around the globe by bringing them into direct personal contact with the preeminent leaders and innovators of our times.”
It continues: “The American Academy of Achievement was founded by Brian Blaine Reynolds, an acclaimed photographer best known for his contributions to Life magazine and Sports Illustrated. Reynolds established the Academy of Achievement to bring aspiring young people together with real-life heroes – the kind of achievers he met every week on assignment.
“He discovered visionaries and pioneers, who often strike us as larger-than-life, are real people who endured setbacks and persevered through everyday challenges, like anyone else. The difference is in how they kept their eyes open to new opportunities, and in how they went about achieving their dreams.”
When all is ‘read and done,’ this incredibly rich site will keep you engaged, from the oral interviews to their accompanying written transcript, it is something quite special. Luminaries from the arts, sports, business, science and exploration, and public service are featured.
Returning to the programming that is featured when savoring the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra. What began as a relaxing time in the late evening is now a dedication to learning more about this uniquely American art form.
The other evening, they devoted an entire two-hour program to works for the jazz piano titled, Handful of Keys that featured 13-year-old Joey Alexander, 89-year-old Dick Hyman, and adding talents covering the middle age brackets, were Myra Melford, Dan Nimmer, (the regular piano player for the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra), Helen Sung and Isaiah J. Thompson.
“The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and special guests take you through 100 years of jazz piano on Handful of Keys. . . Recorded on opening night of the 2016-17 Jazz at Lincoln Center season, Handful of Keys showcases a band in full stride, burning through electronic arrangements of beloved compositions from James P. Johnson, Bill Evans, McCoy Tyner, and more.”
Each was stellar, however, when you bookend a teenager and a late octogenarian within a short time frame you realize how critical music education is, and then, as it is played out, by those who have set the bar, the importance of preserving the art form.
Take a listen – you too will rest easier.
Enjoy “seeing” you in the “E-dition” of the Democrat.
Enjoy those leftovers.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? – The arts illuminated since 5/2020)
