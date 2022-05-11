Cast in place for next ACT play

Rehearsals are well underway for the next play coming from the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group.
It's the comedy-mystery play “Death and Taxes” written by Pat Cook.
The dinner-theatre play will come the nights of June 17-19 at The Judges Inn, 519 North Ash. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. as the play will begin at 7 p.m. each of the three nights.
The cast right includes Jay Carlton as Eddie King (editor of the Hendrick’s Herald), Corey Miner as Wesley Thorne (Sheriff), Larry Balcerak as Carl Johansen (local citizen), Kathleen Lyles (mayor of Hendricks), Rita Hines-Fryar as Cora Sedgwick (nosey neighbor), Hannah Ford as Lydia Kleft (city hall secretary), Kathleen Carlton as Evelyn Martindale (high school drama teacher) and Jeanne Balcerak as Mattie Johansen (Carl’s wife).
Renée Mackey-Myler is again stepping in as director.
“If one has ever wondered what goes on at small-town city council meetings, this play will provide a lot of laughter.
“In this council meeting, the council members are looking for a murderer and the meeting becomes more of a coroner’s jury than the typical city council meeting.
“The characters are funny and relatable. I think we will all identify with or know of someone that each of the characters reminds us of.”
This is an audience participation play and because the venue is small, it will be “pleasantly intimate.”
Audience members will be given the opportunity to check over the “evidence” during intermission and the sheriff will be available for questions.
Tickets will go on sale May 30 and can be purchased at the law office of Garvin Agee Carlton, P.C. or Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce at the price of $50 per ticket (dinner and show).
Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door as seating is limited because the number for dinner has to be planned for ahead of time.
