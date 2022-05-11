Cast in place for next ACT play

The cast for next month's play “Death and Taxes” includes (back from left) Jay Carlton as Eddie King (editor of the Hendrick’s Herald), Corey Miner as Wesley Thorne (Sheriff), Larry Balcerak as Carl Johansen (local citizen), Renée Mackey-Myler as play director, Kathleen Lyles (mayor of Hendricks), Rita Hines-Fryar as Cora Sedgwick (nosey neighbor), Hannah Ford as Lydia Kleft (city hall secretary) and Kathleen Carlton as Evelyn Martindale (high school drama teacher). Not pictured is Jeanne Balcerak as Mattie Johansen (Carl’s wife). Find out more about tickets at the chamber of commerce as the play is set is set for June 17-19 at The Judges Inn, 519 N. Ash.