Casting away anxiety

We live in anxious times, and we are experiencing all kinds of challenges in our daily lives. With everything happening in the world, it is no surprise that many people are fearful and anxious.
“Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:6-7)
God tells us in the Bible that He hears our cries and rescues us from all our troubles.
God calls on us to put our trust in Him. God is our refuge and strength because, in our strength, we lack sufficient resources and abilities to meet life's challenges.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1)
If we remember that we are not alone in every circumstance and moment of difficulty and God is with us, life's challenges will not seem overwhelming.
“Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? Which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? “So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? “Therefore do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about its own things. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.” (Matthew 6:25-34)
Jesus told us not to worry, and God promised never to leave or forsake us.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
Peter tells us to humble ourselves under God's mighty hand so that He may lift us in due time. Cast all our anxiety on Him because He cares for us.
Humility and anxiety, together, are like fire and water, and they cannot exist at the same time. It seems so simple. Ask God for help, and He will help.
Over 140 verses in the Bible tell God's people not to worry, not to be anxious, not to be afraid. When trouble is on our doorstep, give it over to God, and he can take care of whoever or whatever is at our door!
Ask God to give you peace and contentment in every situation today and watch what difference that makes in your life today.
Will you take a moment to ask God for peace and contentment?
“Heavenly Father, today I cast all my cares over on You. I will not allow the cares of this world to choke the Word in my life. I will cast down every imagination and high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of You, and I will bring into captivity every thought to the obedience of You. I ask for peace and contentment in every situation today. Thank You, In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
