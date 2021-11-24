Cat patrol could use some help

The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society is now accepting donations to help with what volunteers describe as a “humane” way of controlling the overpopulation of cats in town.
Any donations to this P.A.W.S. project can be taken or mailed to Williamsburg Small Animal Hospital on West Airline near Interstate 35.
Donations can also be made through PayPal for P.A.W.S.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Dec. 7.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated as the public is invited to come out for the monthly gathering.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Saturday, Nov. 27 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Nov. 29 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley. Call Sarah Boyd at 405-866-5100.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, bloodmobile at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, 210 N. Willow in PV. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (1 to 3:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Friday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Wednesday, Dec. 8 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Dec. 16 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.