Catching one's breath

Isn’t it always that way, just when you are settling in to winter routines you realize January is already history, and with the short month ahead, spring can’t be too far away!
Sorry, but I enjoy time to savor the seasons. A product of aging?
Anyway, we seem to be in a more comfortable pattern of late, even with virus spikes and new warnings on a daily basis, I am consigned to the fact that a mask is the new norm.
A colleague sent me an article about the evolution of the musical “The Music Man,” now in previews on Broadway and marching, with all “76 trombones” intact, to a February 10th and its ‘official’ opening night.
The overall tone of the piece affirmed some of my concerns in the recent trend to the re-imagining of our stage classics, yet in fairness, the author provided some transparency that was unexpected. Now whether their discoveries translate to the stage, I will have to rely on the professional critics to provide me with those realities.
The production team, headed by director Jerry Zaks and choreographer Warren Carlyle, were also at the helm of the highly successful revival of “Hello, Dolly!” that starred Bette Midler. That production would go on to win the Tony Award for best musical revival.
This is one of those times when I wish I was just a short drive from New York City. “The Music Man” was the very first professional musical that I attended with my mom back in 1959. She will soon celebrate her 99th birthday, and what I wouldn’t give to be able to report back to her how little times had changed since that magical afternoon 63 years ago, on the stage that she loves so well. Her college degree was in theater.
The fact that this new production is bringing some “joy” back to the Broadway environs is something that the article pointed out and that all theater lovers should embrace. What transpires on those major NYC stages is not confined to that area, the impact flows to all corners of the country, and that can only be a good trend, now renewed.
Speaking of some good news, and my appreciation to Playbill.com for providing the story. Just when I was beginning to question where new material was going to be developed for new stages, I happened upon an article on the website about a regional theatre mainstay, the Ogunquit Playhouse in Ogunquit, Maine.
Here are a few snippets of what may soon be heading our way, as Broadway truly is “3000 miles long”:
During their 90th season they “. . . will include the world premiere of a Mr. Holland’s Opus musical and a new production featuring the late Marvin Hamlisch’s final score, a musical adaptation of The Nutty Professor. . .The summer season will open with the regional premiere of The Cher Show, which played Broadway in 2018. Telling the story of the superstar’s six-decade career . . . (it)will use Bob Mackie’s Tony-winning Broadway costume designs. . .The season concludes with Clue, based on the 1985 cult film. . . (It) has quickly become a favorite at theatres across the country, and was the most produced play at high schools in the 2020/2021 school year.”
Have been building the CD library over the past year, I’ve recently acquired “collections” from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Benny Goodman. Notes and blasts from the past, and aren’t they glorious?
“Everything I need to know about life I learned from Noah’s Ark”: #1: “Don’t miss the boat” (Author unknown)
Just in: Keeping up with The Music Man: Over social media: “Opening night is officially February 10, but audiences at the Winter Garden are already standing and cheering for Hugh Jackman. Plus they’re getting the added bonus of a reportedly terrific Sutton Foster.” A Playbill.com headline reports: “…the Meredith Willson favorite is going old school with its (opening night) reviews.” That may prove a bit dicey. Stay tuned.
Back to the my ‘musical’ future: Noticed one day last week that the original cast recording of The Sound of Music was “number one on the charts,” in 1960. Next week: Why that was a “cool” encounter.
Connections made, through the arts, in our towns.
