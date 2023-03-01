Catching up also makes me busy

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: January 2006
Hope that you enjoyed the February series in support of the year-long Sesquicentennial celebration of my alma mater, Drury University, founded in 1873.
Looking back always assists me in looking forward.
I am giving serious consideration to initiating a new ‘series’ every other month, so ‘stay turned’ to these pages.
Arts and About: Updates from NWA – We spent time in the Bentonville, Arkansas area recently and one the highlights was spending a few hours walking through the gallery spaces of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Over the next few years, however, quiet reflection among its world class art collection may be disrupted somewhat as the museum is undergoing construction of new gallery and public gathering spaces.
While I was there, they are also taking this time to return the grand upper ‘reflection’ pond to its initial ecological footprint.
All in all, it was a pleasant morning, with some new art works dotting the interior galleries.
I was particularly captivated by the Gilbert Stuart painting of President George Washington. I have seen it a number of times, yet with this visit, his illumination was different and it breathed new life into his portrait.
The museum has no general admission charge. Special exhibits will have fees, so it is best to check the website for updated information.
From the “E” clouds: With the major performance awards season rapidly drawing to a close, we have the Oscars and the Tony’s remaining, it got me to reflecting that there had not been a great deal of controversy coming across the open channels from the Emmys or, (and wait for it), the Grammys.
Then, it struck, and just when I thought the year was going to end well, or at least calmer than the average; it came home to roost.
Foreshadow: I rarely, if ever, hear someone from the pulpit speak out as pointedly as our pastor did recently when he singled out the most recent Grammy Awards telecast as being, and this is putting it mildly, and much less graphically – As anything but family friendly. I wanted to inquire as to why he felt compelled to watch. It is a sad commentary when to enjoy a favorite artist, one must be subjected to so much more.
Back to the future: It gets harder and harder to compete on a week-to-week basis celebrating creativity through artistic expression from a positive and affirming profile when content alone so dominates the discussion landscape. Craft and discipline are nearly eliminated from any discussion.
The thematic notation under the WAT? heading, “Content, Create, Connect,” is structured to serve as a reminder; content and creativity may get one to the dance floor, but what is fast being eliminated – and is the very one that will keep them dancing – is the power of making a real and lasting connection.
Who are these artists trying to reach? Does that commitment even enter their creative equation, or because they have so many outlets, they can just throw it out there and see who responds?
The “E”-lectronic landscape is a voracious consumer of content, and keeping it satiated is playing right into their hands.
There is no easy answer, and for me, I will remain ever discerning in what I select to connect with, and even more mindful that the “E” leopard can’t/won’t change its spots.
Radio waves: Listened to some mid '40s radio broadcasts from our military bases on the west coast starring legendary comedian Bob Hope with his cast of supporting players – and (most appreciative and important of all), the soldiers comprising those audiences.
Known for his rapid-fire delivery containing local “knowledge” doled out in quips/barbs and innuendo, his timing would serve as the foundation for the two generations of stand-ups that would follow.
“Thanks for the memories,” Mr. Hope.
Connections made, through artistic expression, in our towns.
t. a. smith
For: CDS
