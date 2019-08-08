Amanda Upton of Pauls Valley was awarded a $500 Bedwell Brothers Memorial Scholarship during the recent Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) Convention and Trade Show.
The scholarship was funded by friends and family of Jared and Justin Bedwell.
Upton is a senior at Oklahoma State University majoring in agricultural economics with an animal science minor.
She has been recognized for her involvement and academic excellence with several awards, including Department of Agricultural Economics Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, OSU Mortar Board Top 20 Freshman Woman and American FFA Degree recipient.
“It’s an honor to award outstanding young people, like Amanda with scholarships to assist in furthering their education,” said OCA President Mike Weeks.
“I am excited that our foundation is in a place where we can encouragement passionate agricultural youth to stay in the industry.”
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen’s Association.
The foundation works to support beef cattle educational programs, research projects in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, educational scholarships for Oklahoma's 4-H and FFA youth and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.