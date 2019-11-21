Cattle group selects new president

ARDMORE, Okla. — Noble Research Institute public relations coordinator Robyn Peterson was recently elected as president of the Oklahoma CattleWomen’s Association (OCW) for the 2019-2020 year.
Peterson has been a member of OCW for eight years. She has previously served as a south-central director, second vice president and president-elect.
As president, Peterson guides a team of officers, directors and members in promoting beef through education and demonstrations.
“I look forward to serving all cattle producers,” Peterson said. “Every piece of the beef industry matters, big and small.
“While we know the importance of beef, it’s imperative that we continue to guide consumers toward better education and trust in feeding their families with our safe and nutritious product.”
She represents the entire membership as well as the state’s ranching and beef industry when engaging with consumers, the media, and other organizations within the industry.
Peterson has been with the Noble Research Institute for 10 years, communicating Noble’s agricultural programs and research to the media, consumers, researchers and producers.
She recently completed the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Leadership Academy, which allowed her to travel across the state learning about all sectors of the agriculture industry and about legislation. Peterson also serves on the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s beef task force.
“Robyn loves agriculture and has dedicated her life to supporting and promoting this vital sector,” said J. Adam Calaway, director of communications and public relations.
“She will do an outstanding job for OCW as president. Her selection demonstrates that Noble is helping prepare leaders for agriculture and beyond.”
Born and raised on a cattle ranch in north Texas, Peterson earned a bachelor’s of science in agricultural communications from Texas Tech University. After graduating, she worked for the Texas Dispute Resolution System in Lubbock, Texas.
Once Peterson joined Noble in 2008, she earned her master’s of agriculture from Oklahoma State University.
