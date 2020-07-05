Celebrating an old friend's accomplishments

By Tim Smith
I am honored to be asked to participate in the monthly “ZooMeetings” conducted by the members and board of the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, California.
I played a small part in establishing its program of work beginning just after its founding in 1984. I have followed their success, marveling how they connect with their audiences in the local community, and the Inland Empire.
During the month of July, I will be featuring CCT and its Children’s Theatre program, CCCT, by highlighting their history, a model for communities everywhere, and the innovations that continue to emerge during the COVID19 period.
I am particularly indebted to CCT’s founders, Paul and Karen Larson for their friendship and guidance.
Our 36-year relationship has played out over three states and has been pivotal in assisting me in becoming involved with not-for profit missions, the establishment of a thriving arts council in an area that needed a way to increase tourism and, last, but certainly not least, textual support for the expansion of my writing that hopefully encourages the creative application of gifts from those I encounter along the way.
One of the areas that I am looking forward to sharing with you in the coming weeks is how CCT and CCCT are taking the disruption of live stage performance and using the limitless reach of Zoom and other technology to bring young and more seasoned actors to new virtual stages. I hope that something resonates that might inspire you to share with your community and family.
They need your creative side now, more than ever.
Please visit the CCT / CCCT website for further information or by contacting them at their email address, chinotheatre@verizon.net.
While lamenting the pending loss of one of my all-time favorite sit-coms from the early '60s, a reader informed me that it appears over Amazon/Prime. Many thanks for the information, my days have just gotten brighter.
I know that I have written about this before, but it bears repeating simply for the smile it brings to my face. In the film, “The Avengers,” the daughter of my oldest and dearest friend makes an appearance in a pivotal early scene. Every time I see her, I text her dad and let him know. I just wish, for them, that it would have led to more work. So far, they haven’t called – such is the challenge of that business. Hurry up, and wait.
The time will be September, and as this summer winds down, I will remind you of a truly special virtual conference, that, as its name implies, STORY, is when creatives from around the country gather to share in the storytelling experience. I have attended the Nashville event for three straight years, and I marvel at how it impacts my writing. September 24-25, 2020 are the conference dates.
I will be interested in seeing the attendance numbers now that, virtually, the world can arrive and participate online.
I recently attended another virtual conference and the same thought then occurred to me; do I really need to spend the money to travel when I can experience all but the communal aspects of these events. Time will tell.
Even though you are reading this a day after the fact, it is never too late to celebrate our birthday as a nation. This continues to be a challenging period in our collective history, and in that spirit, stay safe and remember, better days are ahead.
Stay the course
(This the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
