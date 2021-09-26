Celebrating our musical heritage

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
I’m not prone in either column to celebrate any one artist and or creative endeavor, (more or less exclusively), the challenge there being, that when I get into that pattern, I may then feel the pressure to become an arts critic, and that is not, has never been the mission here.
I celebrate and revel in the creative, and this week, I’m pleased to bring back to these few paragraphs the talents that shine through three uniquely American art forms – Western Swing music, Barbershop singing and Jazz.
Yes, a unique tapestry, and yet, that was how I was raised, my dear dad loved all kinds of music, and it was always playing in the house. So, let’s begin:
Western Swing music and Ms. Kristyn Harris: I invite you to visit her impressive website to view everything from her music videos, photos of her accomplished horsewoman’s expertise, to her list of awards and recognitions – and latest recordings.
I recently received notice that she will be receiving the 2021 Cowboy Western Entertainer of the Year Award from the Country Music Association of Texas Awards at their upcoming gathering.
What really stuck a “chord” with me is that during this era when taking a new direction, or finding a way to re-imagine, re-shape, what has proven to be the steady, the consistent, and the rock solid is celebrated and honored, I believe her success is based on the fact that she does just the opposite.
And for this aficionado, this is not a question of semantics: I believe that she has enhanced and elevated the music that she loves, and those that know and appreciate the art form applaud, award her, for that consistent mission commitment. It may be a fine line, until you listen to her play.
In the same vein, I have been re-acquainting myself with barbershop quartet singing, more commonly known as four-part harmony. I find that over streaming services now available all day, every day, I am not too far away from hearing those wonderful 7th chords ringing out.
Like true Western Swing, four-part harmony is a uniquely American art form, tremendously challenging to perfect, yet when done well, nothing is sweeter to the ear.
The Harmony Society is the national organization that protects the barbershop art form and every year, they conduct national competitions to determine that years outstanding quartet and chorus. What has been refreshing is that for many years, barbershop music was nearly impossible to find in the mainstream retail marketplace, and now, it is a category on Pandora, easily obtained over my Kindle.
As the musical journey evolves, I have discovered the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, under the visionary direction and leadership of Wynton Marsalis.
Visit YouTube and then sit back and savor every solo or combined note of this marvelous group of musicians. They are one in the same, artisans at the top of the genre, singularly and collectively. Yes, it is easy to just let the music flow over you, and yet, when you see its ‘live’ creation, the experience elevates it to another level.
I just wish that you could be there, in person.
Mr. Marsalis is a force of creative excellence, and apart from his singular accomplishments, he is the personality that seems to lead the jazz world today on so many levels.
I invite you to travel, online, to The Academy of Achievement site, and find his most insightful 1988 interview. To hear his youthful – far beyond his years – thoughts, now 33 years removed, and in less than two hours, will impress you. Amazing.
Another positive ‘note’: September 14th was the ‘official’ welcome back night for Broadway theatre and I caught the celebration online where members of the casts from The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton collectively met in front of the Richard Rodgers Theatre, current home to Hamilton, and sang a well-known homage song to New York City.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, another youthful and visionary force, the titular head of that stage community, used a bull horn to address the crowd, and toward the conclusion, he said:
“Get a mask, get vaccinated, and come see live (theater) here.”
I was taken by this wise and supportive statement, that might be viewed by the millions who support their creative visions, and most especially, those remaining on the fence about receiving their inoculations.
Enjoy seeing you in this “E”dition of the Democrat.
Remember, there is always an opening night . . . somewhere in the emerging country that we share.
