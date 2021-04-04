Celebrating some golden girls

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
If I may, I was working to find a way to salute my Mom, who today, turns 98 years old, and it came across my desk, well actually, the screen, that actress Betty White, this past January, celebrated her 99th birthday. Now you may ask, what do these ladies have in common? I know, a bit odd for a salute, but stay with me for just a minute.
I am pleased to say that the lady I know best is in remarkable health and is as engaged as many I know who are much younger, and for that, and so much more, our family is wonderfully grateful.
I wish you could sit in on one of our conversations, better yet, given their backgrounds and sense of fun, how about getting Mother and Ms. White together, now that would be engaging.
What also struck me when considering these ladies remarkable life journeys is the history they have experienced as it relates to the development of the performing arts as we know it today.
Both ladies were born before films began to talk to us, “The Jazz Singer” opened that world of inevitability to audiences in 1927, and they have seen the evolution from those early, and grainy images, to those of crystal-clear photos transmitted from the surface of Mars.
One is a public celebrity, the other is known by many within her family and friendship circles that stretches from coast to coast.
What they have even more in common is that they had a love affair very early on with the performing arts. Ms. White’s resume is certainly well known, Mother was a drama major in college in the early '40s, and that alone was equally as rare for a woman of that time.
Years after she started the family, she helped to launch a community theatre and decades later, even took to the stage in a full-length comedy.
I believe, that because of engagement and focus, long-life has been made somewhat easier because, and this is certainly the case of my Mother, they embrace each day to the fullest.
I did check out Ms. White’s Wikipedia site, and I found this interesting, and a nice way to bring this to a close:
“In 2019, (Ms.) White joined the voice cast of Pixar’s 'Toy Story 4.' She provided the voice of Bitey White, a toy tiger that was named after her. The other toys she shared a scene with were named and played by Carol Burnett, Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks. (Ms. White) commented that 'It was wonderful the way they incorporated our names into the characters . . . And I’m a sucker for animals, so the tiger was just perfect.'”
Mother has, for more years than I can determine, watched “The Golden Girls” every evening before retiring – at 11 p.m. A very happy birthday, Mom.
That’s my Will (Rogers): It should be remembered that Mr. Rogers was a major star on stage, radio, in the press, and most certainly, in both late silent and early talking films until his untimely death in 1935. He once said: “The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.”
Before I forget, please check out the NASA Television website for the most current information on the Perseverance mission, and most importantly, the upcoming launch of the Ingenuity helicopter as it will soon become “. . . the first aircraft to attempt powered, controlled flight on another planet,” now scheduled for early this month.
From EFA’s Town: Speaking of age: You want to know when you are really old, here is an example; I watched “The Beach Boys: 50th Celebration Concert Tour” film the other evening, and when the family came into the room to see why I was singing out loud, complicated by the fact that I had my “earphones” on, it suddenly dawned on me, I have begun to cross over to the ‘other’ side.
What keeps me young, however, are the timeless vocal melodies of these guys, and other groups from the '60s. There really is a '60s sound, and then, can we say that about any other period, with the exception of the '40s and early '50s? Think on that one for a bit, see what you think. Check out this concert, it is a “blast from the (new) past” for sure.
Mark Twain once stated: “Life should begin with age and its privileges and accumulations, and end with youth and its capacity to splendidly enjoy such advantages.” (-Letter to Edward Dimmitt, 19 July, 1901)
Next week: Live theater returns for the patrons of the Arkansas Public Theater, Rogers, Arkansas, a “victory” for sure.
