The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery. Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
•••
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Sept. 4 to request mailed absentee ballots for a town council race and school bond issue set for an election on Sept. 10.
In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
•••
The 4th annual Recall Run 5K Run in PV, coming early next month, will see a change this time around.
Instead of a downtown route like in the past, this year's event testing runners' and walkers' memories is expected to use Wacker Park as the setting.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept.6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
• A Watershed Protection Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The fair is basically designed to get more information out there on ways to better protec the local drinking water well into the future.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Aug. 27.
