The Purdy Cemetery will have an “old fashioned” work day from around 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 21.
Volunteers are asked to bring equipment to sweep tombstones, pick up sticks, trash and leaves, fill graves if needed and bait ants. Ant baits and trash bags will be furnished).
Families can weed eat around their family tombstones, while the regular mowing personnel for the cemetery will do the mowing.
Then members of the Purdy Cemetery Association will take donations May 28-30 to support the cemetery's upkeep. Volunteers will sit daily at the cemetery to receive donations.
On Memorial Day Monday the group will hold a solemn service starting at 11 a.m.
The Memorial Day ceremonies will begin with the American Legion Post #23 presenting a 21-gun salute and taps, followed by a Bible message by Pastor Nick Johnson and the Billingsley Family with message in songs.
A pot luck” lunch will follow as the public is invited to come out to the cemetery located about eight miles south of Lindsay on state Highway 76 on the west side of the highway.
The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum in Erin Springs will be open on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. during the summer months except on holidays.
The public is invited to visit this historic museum and learn more about the history of Lindsay and Erin Springs.
The third floor history room is filled with photos on all the walls and the table is loaded with articles about the early history.
Children can sit in the school desk drawing and writing. Books and toys of stagecoach days are ready for children.
The tour guides will offer information of the personal families of the Murrays and Lindsays who lived in this three-story home until the early 1960s.
Tours and events may be scheduled for family or organization activities. Both the Pikes Peak School Museum and the Murray Mansion Museum are available for tours any day of the week by appointment. Group tours need to be scheduled a week in advance.
Call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146 for more information or to book a tour.
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
Be sure to include what items/goods will be sold and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after the request is received.
Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in an application as soon as possible.
