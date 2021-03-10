Dear Editor,
With Memorial Day fast approaching can something be done to improve the roads in Mount Olivet Cemetery?
Some are washed out so badly you have to drive on the side of the road to keep from dragging the bottom of your car.
Even if the city budget won't allow for them to be repaired properly at this time, surely something can be done with a road grader or other piece of heavy road equipment.
They have been in this sad state for several years and are only getting worse.
Any improvements will be appreciated.
Joan Cooper
