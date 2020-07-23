Census drive still on for 2020

It’s time to make Oklahoma count! This week stretching through Sunday, July 26 is designated as a time to “Call for the Count.”
This week-long, concentrated campaign will promote self-response to the 2020 Census.
Oklahomans are encouraged to call on neighbors, friends and family to make sure they take part in the critically important, once-a-decade population count.
The Census campaign’s goal is to encourage every household and community in Oklahoma to be counted in the 2020 Census once, only once and in the right place.
Census data is used to determine every state’s representation in Congress. It is also used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be dispersed. That money is used by communities across Oklahoma for emergency services, schools, roads, healthcare facilities and more.
The week is highlighted by events and activities to promote Census response statewide.
The Oklahoma-based 2020 Census Partnership Team, along with local Complete Count committees, businesses, non-profits, schools and houses of worship are joining together for the statewide campaign.
The Census Bureau is also beginning to follow up with some households in Oklahoma that have not yet self-responded to the 2020 Census.
Census takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance.
The Census takers, hired from their local communities, will record the household’s responses on a Census Bureau issued device. If no one is home, they will leave notice of their visit and instructions on how to self respond.
Census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Denver/Dallas Regional Census center at (800) 852-6159.
