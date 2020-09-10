Chamber events get two big nods

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful has picked the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for two statewide awards.
The local camber is recognized for both its “Pockets of Progress” citywide clean-up event held in October 2019 and for a “Trash Poster Contest” held in January 2020 with 54 students participating.
The October event was co-sponsored by the Beautification Committee of Pauls Valley and the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance.
A total of 44 trailer loads of brush and 161 bags of trash were collected by 188 volunteers on that one day as the next is currently scheduled for Oct. 3.
“Pauls Valley should be proud that their prioritizing of clean-up efforts is seen as a model for other communities in the state as evident by nomination to these awards – and we thank the many local entities and volunteers for their participation in past and future events,” says chamber Chair Connie Upton, who played a crucial role in the local efforts.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful lists the chamber twice in the category for nonprofits serving a population of between 15,000 and 40,000.
The only other entry in the category is for an environmental campaign that occurred in Cushing.
Winners will be announced Nov. 20 at the 30th annual Environmental Excellence Awards Celebration, which will be broadcast exclusively online this year.
As for Pauls Valley's next citywide clean-up early next month, anyone interested in volunteering or helping can call the chamber or go to a RSVP page at www.paulsvalleychamber.com online.
