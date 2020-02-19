A Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce event coming this spring could use a little help from the community.
The chamber's annual “celebration” banquet coming in April is now seeking donations of items for silent and live auctions planned for the event.
We are looking forward to an evening of casual networking, great music and great fun at the popular and well-attended chamber celebration banquet on April 21,” chamber officials say.
Adding to the evening’s festivities, the chamber is holding the auctions in hopes of showcasing its members and the items and services that they make available to Pauls Valley and surrounding communities.
The auctions are also the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, which supports its efforts to continue support local businesses.
We are asking for the donation of an item or service that showcases your business or for a monetary contribution to go towards the purchase of some of the larger items we hope to secure for the event.”
Some possibilities are gift cards, services, day passes, products, memberships or a variety of other items that could be donated to support the banquet's auctions.
To find out more contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 or email BusinessServices@PaulsValleyChamber.com, to make a donation.
•••
A crime prevention and personal safety seminar presented by the National Rifle Association is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the First United Bank in PV.
RSVP by Tuesday, Feb. 25 by calling or texting 405-926-7800 or email dwilson@firstunitedbank.com.
