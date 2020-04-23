People change, circumstances change, health considerations change! Sometimes we need to adjust our estate plan for things that have changed in the past.
However, and often much more meaningful, is Pro Active planning – to provide a stable plan for the future that recognizes the certainty of change and addresses that certainty.
We are living today in one of the most unusual instances of unexpected change – the threats to our lives and to those of loved ones from the Coronavirus. There is no inherent impact upon existing estate planning, however, if your documents are incomplete or out of date the urgency of correction may have increased with these recent events.
1. Life is Not Static! Things change, relationships change, families change and planning must change.
2. We Grow Older. Aging can influence our decision-making skills.
Today age may impact our ability to resist disease. Older age introduces dependency upon others and our loyalties may shift. Our focus may be much more on those closest to us at the time.
Therefore, it may be desirable to set in place some elements of a plan that one cannot change later because of shorter term transient relationships.
3. Family Relationships Change. Our children and their families become more independent and the “family ties” are not as tight as they once were.
These changes are, of course, no surprise to most. However, their impact upon estate planning is critical and manifests itself in many unsuspected ways. These “life events” lead to:
1. A need to update wills and other planning documents as times change and different people become a critical part of our life. Sometimes these revisions result in major changes including removing children from our will or adding new grandchildren to our plan.
2. Although unfortunate, interfamily feuds develop as siblings “jockey for position” to influence the final disposition of their parent’s assets.
3. It is important to recognize that an aging parent is influenced by short-term relationships. Why? Because they become increasingly dependent upon these short-term relationships when health fails, driving privileges are lost, and independence is gradually lost.
Knowing these facts, what can you do to keep your plan viable?
Knowledgeable planners continually emphasize communication.
1. Communicate how you want your estate distributed.
2. Communicate who will carry out that plan.
3. Discuss your planning with your beneficiaries.
4. Make lists and distribute them, include them in your will or other documents so that your heirs will all know your plans.
5. Discuss your plan with an independent advisor and modify your planning as is appropriate. For example, geography does impact the ability of an older child to care for a parent.
6. Recognize that usually everyone starts with equal distribution to all children, but changes that pattern as children move away geographically or psychologically.
7. Examine closely any changes you plan to make. Keep fairness and equity in mind and retain loyalty to your objectives as well as to your beneficiaries.
Age brings change, however, good judgment should always accompany that change. Changing circumstances require a change in your estate plan but not an abandonment of those who have been with you throughout life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.