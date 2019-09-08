Today’s Bible verse is a good reminder to us all that as Believers, we have been changed because of the message of the Gospel and that we now put on the new person.
“that you put off, concerning your former conduct, the old man which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 4:22-24)
When you trust in Jesus as your Lord and Savior, then the message of the Gospel, through the work of the Holy Spirit, changes you as a person from the inside out.
If you trust in God and don’t see both inward and outward changes in your life, you are not truly living out what you believe.
You put a stop to your “old self” with all the sin, and desires of the world and you leave it behind and don’t look back.
You then put on a “new self,” which reflects God. Your changed self seeks to live out the desires of the Spirit, and from that, you see the fruit of the Spirit.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Because you have been changed by the Gospel, you produce the fruit of the Spirit and not the fruit of the flesh, because you are created in God’s likeness in true righteousness and holiness.
The new self looks to shine God’s love in all we do; in ways you interact with others, your thoughts, actions, and words in every aspect of your life.
You will never be the same because Jesus has paid the price for your sins and has risen again to give you new life. When you put on the new self, it doesn’t happen overnight; it is a process that occurs over time.
Each day, you should look to become more like Jesus in all you do and to be like Him. You should continually strive to put the desires of the flesh or old self to death and to repent from them.
“idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies,” (Galatians 5:20)
We cannot be transformed by our own efforts. We must rely on God to help us.
He will, through His Holy Spirit, change us and transform us to be like Him.
“Heavenly Father, as I am Your child, I am thankful for Your Word that shows me what it is to be like Jesus. I desire to put on the new man which was created according to You, in true righteousness and holiness. I will rely on Your Holy Spirit to guide me, change me, and transform me into the image of Jesus. I will live out before others as You change me with the fruit of the Spirit, which is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. I submit to Your Holy Spirit to guide me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
