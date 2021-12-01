Changing your focus

Looking out for the needs of others will always require a cost, some sacrifice of time, money, energy, reputation, or privacy.
Jesus sacrificed for us, and we become more like Jesus when we sacrifice for others.
“If you extend your soul to the hungry And satisfy the afflicted soul, Then your light shall dawn in the darkness, And your darkness shall be as the noonday. The Lord will guide you continually, And satisfy your soul in drought, And strengthen your bones; You shall be like a watered garden, And like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail.” (Isaiah 58:10-11)
The starting point for all happiness is the moment we shift the focus away from ourselves. If all we think about is ourselves, we are going to be pretty miserable.
If we want to be happy in life, we need to care about the needs of those around us.
“For I have no one like-minded, who will sincerely care for your state. For all seek their own, not the things which are of Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 2:20-21)
Most people do not get up in the morning and spend energy thinking about how others are doing.
Most people are only concerned with their problems, which is why most people are unhappy with their lives.
If we want to be rare, unselfish people, we need to change our focus.
We have to shift our focus away from ourselves and toward others. It is not something that comes naturally; we have to learn to do it.
When we are not looking out for the needs of others, we miss chances to help.
Instead of missing opportunities, be intentional about looking away from ourselves and toward the needs of others, where we will find happiness in serving God through serving others.
“Heavenly Father, I will be a doer of Your Word and not a hearer only. I may not have all that I would like to give, but I will give what I can. You are my source of life, and I know You will provide. I thank You, Father, for using me wherever I can be a blessing. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
