By Dan Barney
A common question involves questions regarding the best method to give charitable gifts. Because such giving is common and a desirable use of your money, it is important to know how you can maximize your gift.
For example, it is possible to give a $1,000 gift that effectively costs you $1,400 or more. On the other hand that same $1,000 gift might only cost you $1,000.
This is not slight of hand – rather it simply involves passing your appreciated asset to your church or charity, directly.
A charitable entity will not be taxed on capital gains or any surtax on items such as Medicare.
Consider these options:
• Option A: You give a $1,000 gift of cash. If you sold stock, property, etc., you would pay capital gains at the time of sale that might be taxed at 25 to 30 percent dependent upon your income level and the state tax applicable.
If the investment is an I.R.A., ordinary income tax may apply at a much higher rate.
The result – to give away $1,000, it might require that you sell $1,400 to $1,500 of your assets so that you end up with the $1,000 to make the gift.
Consider however:
• Option B: You donate $1,000 of stock directly to charity. You don't need to sell $1,400 to give $1,000. You simply have the $1,000 worth of stock transferred directly to the charity. They will have no tax and no gains.
This is especially applicable when you must take minimum required distributions from a traditional I.R.A. because the entire amount would be taxed as ordinary income to you whereas the entire amount transferred can accrue to the charity itself if they sell the stock.
The result is a win-win.
You win – your church or charity wins. The IRS loses.
