Cherishing the holiday season

By U.S. Congressman Tom Cole
During the last few years, Americans have faced many challenges, including a pandemic, global security crises and 40-year high inflation.
However, the holiday season is a time to remember the blessings of life and the reason for the season. This year, I am reflecting on the miracle of the birth of the Savior, the joy of family, friends and loved ones and the gift of freedom we all have here in our wonderful country.
As families and loved ones gather to celebrate different traditions and miracles in their respective faiths, we should remember and honor those who cannot be home with their families during this special time of the year.
This includes our selfless service members who are overseas protecting our country from harm. They know the true meaning of sacrifice, especially during the holidays when many are away from their families and loved ones.
Indeed, the men and women of our armed forces are always in our thoughts and prayers for their continued safety, and we remain enormously grateful for their sacrifices.
We should also think of those who cannot be home with their families as they serve our nation here at home.
We are certainly thankful for first responders such police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical responders, as well as nurses and doctors working to take care of those who are ill or being ready at the hospitals for an emergency medical situation.
As we near the end of the year, I am wishing you and yours a joyous holiday season. I hope you will cherish this time with your family and loved ones and remain thankful for life’s blessings and gifts. And may God always continue to bless our great country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.