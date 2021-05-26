Chickens take the lead for OSU class

Pauls Valley's public library hosted a free OSU Extension classes last week with more on the way.
Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension was the most recent guest as he led a program on backyard poultry on May 20.
A couple more leader education programs are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the next one on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15.
Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to be vendors at this summer's Okie Noodling Tournament.
The June 18-19 event in Wacker Park features vendor booths and food trucks selling food and merchandise to event attendees.
The fee for merchandise vendors is $150 or $250, and the fee for food vendors is $250, $300 or $500. An additional $25 fee is charged for either water or electricity.
The Pauls Valley chamber manages the vendor area for the noodling event hosted by the city of Pauls Valley.
Applications for vendors are available online at www.PaulsValleyChamber.com. For more information, call the Chamber at 405-238-6491.
Kody West is the featured guest, along with Cody Hibbard, for a free concert Friday night followed on Saturday by a full day of Okie Noodling activities.
• Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
More information about 5K registration is open at itsyourrace.com online.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
