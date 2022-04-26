Child abuse awareness month

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
The Oklahoma State Capitol is often a site for advocacy days. On any given day, there's usually a few groups visiting the building to speak to legislators about issues they're passionate about.
On Thursday, supporters from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy came to the Capitol for the annual visit. Many legislators wore blue in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Every year, OICA organizes a "field of flags" near the Capitol to demonstrate the need for investment in child abuse prevention programs. It was very moving to see the hundreds of American flags as we entered the Capitol on Thursday morning.
After completing our floor work for the day, I joined several of my colleagues and state officials for a ceremony to recognize child advocates at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. First Lady Sarah Stitt was among the speakers, as was interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed.
After the ceremony, advocates carried Oklahoma flags to add to the field of flags in honor of the approximately 30,000 children in our state who suffered abuse or neglect in 2021.
The financial burden for victims of abuse and neglect, and for our society as a whole, are significant.
Studies show that the total lifetime estimated financial costs associated with just a single year of confirmed cases of child maltreatment in the U.S. is approximately $124 billion. Many victims of child abuse develop health issues, such as type 2 diabetes, that they may struggle with for the rest of their lives.
Child abuse can take many forms, including physical and sexual abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment, and any concerns should be reported to Child Protective Services.
We must continue to support agencies and organizations doing the work on the frontlines to prevent child abuse ensure each child in Oklahoma has a safe, loving environment to grow up in.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you at the State Capitol, and please reach out with any questions or concerns about legislation.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
